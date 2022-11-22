Chris Mould – whose work includes ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘Animal Farm’ – cut the ribbon at Ling Bob Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Pellon.

He inspired pupils by talking about how he became an illustrator and showing them his drawings.

The school also had a visit from author Sophie Edgar who read her book ‘The Magical Kite Ride’.

Chris Mould opens the new library at Ling Bob Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Halifax

Deputy Headteacher Lucy Theaker said: “The library has been developed to promote a love of reading for all children.

"They have been so excited about visiting the library and the fact that they can now choose a book to take home with them to share with their families is the icing on the cake.

"In a world where many children spend a lot of time on screens, it is lovely to see so many children excited by books.”

The library’s new books were from the Thoughtful Spot book shop.