The Brooksbank School in Elland was branded "not safe" by the education watchdog, who reported regular discrimination and sexual harassment when they carried out an inspection back in February.

The inspector who visited last month for a monitoring check said there have been dramatic improvements, and new leaders have “accurately identified the underlying causes of the safeguarding concerns” raised at the previous inspection.

"Leaders have taken the right steps at the right time to bring about much-needed change,” she said.

The Brooksbank School in Elland

"While it is too early to see the impact of some of their work, the significant improvements in safeguarding and behaviour are clear.”

She said there has been a “complete overhaul” of safeguarding at the school and it is now effective, and pupils are kept safe.

She also said staff know which pupils are vulnerable and have “strong oversight” of these pupils.

Truancy has been reduced and punctuality improved.

The inspector said: “Pupils and staff agree that the school is a much safer place than at the time of the last inspection. There are rarely any fights, and pupils know the importance of reporting any concerns to a trusted adult.

"Younger pupils are confident that staff would help them with any worries they have.”

However, she also said: “Some older pupils are more reluctant to ask for help or to report an incident. A few pupils are still not confident

that all staff would take effective action.”

She said leaders have taken swift action to improve pupils’ behaviour, with a new behaviour policy setting out leaders’ high expectations.

She went on: “New arrangements for breaktimes and lunchtimes have brought a sense of order to social times. However, despite highly visible staff, some pupils continue to be concerned at the behaviour of others.

"For example, some pupils continue to be worried by crowded corridors. A few pupils persist in showing a lack of respect for school rules and for each other.”

The Brooksbank School was rated Ofsted’s lowest rank of ‘Inadequate’ and placed in special measures following the February inspection.

Monitoring visits like the one last month will take place to ensure the school improves.

Nathan Bowker, Deputy Head of School, said: “Our focus on behaviour and safeguarding has been relentless, and it is paying off.

“The school has well and truly turned a corner and we are now focussed on developing our curriculum and learning. We continue our journey with a vision, a plan and the drive to keep moving forward until our school is fantastic by all measures.”

The Education Exchange – a collaboration of schools and trusts – have provided Brooksbank with a team of experienced senior leaders to support it in improving, including senior leaders from Together Learning Trust.

Danny Armitage, from the trust said: “School staff, students and stakeholders deserve huge credit for the rapid developments we have seen over the last two terms.

"There is a strong and enthusiastic leadership team in place, supported by a committed staff, all of whom are highly invested in The Brooksbank School.

