Between 30 and 40 per cent will have difficulties in 2023-24 and that could rise to 65 to 75 per cent the year after if no further funding is forthcoming, Coun Adam Wilikinson told Calderdale Council’s Cabinet.

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), who is Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said he was working with council officers to agree an approach to how struggling schools can be supported.

“We have got increasing numbers of schools telling us they are really struggling with their budgets,” he said.

Schools are struggling, he warned

“Things are bad enough as it is but I think the forthcoming financial year is going to be even worse.”

Concerns ranged from lifting of the energy price cap to schools needing to fund pay increases for some staff.

He has also proposed a motion on education funding which will be debated when the full Calderdale Council meets on Wednesday (March 22) calling on councillors to support a campaign pressing the Government to provide a fully-funded and above inflation pay rise for all teachers and support staff.

It also calls for and end to Government cuts to school budgets and for more funding to be invested in education.

Calderdale councillor Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge)

Coun Wilkinson was speaking as Cabinet debated its response to the cost of living crisis, with members agreeing to adopt recommendations made by a cross-party group of scrutiny councillors into action plans.

The nine suggestions include reviewing what steps can be taken to support people across the community, particularly the most vulnerable.

Presenting the report, panel chair Coun Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden) said the crisis had made existing problems worse for people, some were experiencing problems for the first time, and hep and support would continue to be provided.