Little ones across Calderdale now have a new place to play thanks to a new Halifax town centre venture.

Express Yourself Studio, on Union Street, aims to provide a space offering youngsters the opportunity of uninterrupted exploration, play and learning.

It was opened last week by Alexa Nicholl, who was a teacher for 12 years and was looking for a new challenge after having her son, Otis, two years ago.

She enjoyed taking him to different classes so much, she decided to open her own studio.

As well as classes including baby massage, music, sign and art, she holds open play sessions with an emphasis on expressive arts.

She is also looking at quieter sessions for children with special educational needs.

Alexa grew up in Halifax and worked at a nursery as well as schools in Halifax, Bradford and Huddersfield.

She has a degree in music, was an arts co-ordinator and is also qualified in Makaton and baby massage.

"From talking to parents, some like a class but I've got friends who also like the open play sessions, so I'm doing both,” she said.

"I'm really excited to get going and see how it is received."

1. Little ones across Calderdale now have a new place to play thanks to a new Halifax town centre venture. New under fives play studio, Express Yourself, Halifax. Owner Alexa Nicoll. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2. Little ones across Calderdale now have a new place to play thanks to a new Halifax town centre venture. New under fives play studio, Express Yourself, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3. Little ones across Calderdale now have a new place to play thanks to a new Halifax town centre venture. New under fives play studio, Express Yourself, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4. Little ones across Calderdale now have a new place to play thanks to a new Halifax town centre venture. New under fives play studio, Express Yourself, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales