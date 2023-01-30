Education: Sixth Calderdale high school announces students will have to stay home because of teachers' strikes
A sixth Calderdale high school has announced it will close to most students because of school strikes.
Lightcliffe Academy says online learning will be set for students in Year 7 to Year 10 on the first day of teachers’ strikes.
As reported by the Courier, five other secondary schools – and a primary school – in Calderdale are known to have announced they will close to most or all of their students this Wednesday.
Many other schools have warned parents to have a back-up plan for ensuring children are looked after that day in case they too need to close.
There is no obligation on striking teachers to alert headteachers ahead of a planned walkout.
Teachers are striking over pay and conditions, including that the Government’s offer of a pay rise would have to come out of schools’ existing budgets.