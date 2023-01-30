Lightcliffe Academy says online learning will be set for students in Year 7 to Year 10 on the first day of teachers’ strikes.

As reported by the Courier, five other secondary schools – and a primary school – in Calderdale are known to have announced they will close to most or all of their students this Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many other schools have warned parents to have a back-up plan for ensuring children are looked after that day in case they too need to close.

Lightcliffe Academy

There is no obligation on striking teachers to alert headteachers ahead of a planned walkout.