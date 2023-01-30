News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Education: Sixth Calderdale high school announces students will have to stay home because of teachers' strikes

A sixth Calderdale high school has announced it will close to most students because of school strikes.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lightcliffe Academy says online learning will be set for students in Year 7 to Year 10 on the first day of teachers’ strikes.

As reported by the Courier, five other secondary schools – and a primary school – in Calderdale are known to have announced they will close to most or all of their students this Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many other schools have warned parents to have a back-up plan for ensuring children are looked after that day in case they too need to close.

Lightcliffe Academy
Most Popular

There is no obligation on striking teachers to alert headteachers ahead of a planned walkout.

Teachers are striking over pay and conditions, including that the Government’s offer of a pay rise would have to come out of schools’ existing budgets.

Read More
Education: Here are the schools in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale shutting d...
CalderdaleTeachersGovernment