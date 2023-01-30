The NEU – the UK's largest education union – is holding a national strike that day.

Unless the union reaches an agreement with the Government, a series of regional actions will then happen, including strike action across the Yorkshire and Humber region on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

These are the schools which will close

So far seven Calderdale schools are known to have announced they will close.

They are:

Calder High School, Myhtolmroyd

Calder Primary, Mytholmroyd

Todmorden High School

Brighouse High School

Ryburn Valley High School – open to Year 11 and Year 13 and vulnerable children only

The Brooksbank School – open to Year 11 and vulnerable children only

Lightcliffe Academy – closed to all students apart from those in Year 11

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.