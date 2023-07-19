Education: Trinity Multi Academy Trust is officially titled a World Class MAT

The trust now contains seven academies and an all-encompassing World Class MAT title.

World Class Schools Quality Mark was established as a charity in 2018, accrediting students using a framework of skills and competencies young people need to flourish in the rapidly developing economy.

The WCSQM charity assesses the students, not the school, for their demonstration of World Class skills and competencies.

Trinity Academy Grammar was recently awarded Good in its Ofsted

Students are recognised for the values, hard work and experiences that they develop within their Trinity MAT education.

Trinity Academy Halifax, Trinity Academy Grammar, Trinity Academy St Chads, Trinity Academy Leeds, Trinity Academy Cathedral, Trinity Academy St Edward’s and Trinity Sixth Form Academy were each awarded the World Class Quality School Mark in 2023.