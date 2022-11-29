News you can trust since 1853
Education: Young artists to design Calderdale community centre's logo

Talented young artists have been asked to come up with a new logo for a community centre in Sowerby Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 11:18am
Students at Ryburn Valley High School asked to design a logo for Foundry Street Community Centre. From the left, Olivia Kershaw, 12, Sheila Eastwood from the Foundry Street Community Centre, Carter Mitchell, 13, Head of Art Yvette Hughes, Ruby Leeming, 13, and Sophie Oxley, 12.
A group are hoping to take over the running of Foundry Street Youth and Community Centre from Calderdale Council via a community asset transfer.

Its members have asked pupils at Ryburn Valley High School to come up with a logo for the building.

Senior council officers and a Cabinet member will decide whether the group’s proposal is sound and if the transfer will take place.

