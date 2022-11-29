Education: Young artists to design Calderdale community centre's logo
Talented young artists have been asked to come up with a new logo for a community centre in Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 11:18am
A group are hoping to take over the running of Foundry Street Youth and Community Centre from Calderdale Council via a community asset transfer.
Its members have asked pupils at Ryburn Valley High School to come up with a logo for the building.
Senior council officers and a Cabinet member will decide whether the group’s proposal is sound and if the transfer will take place.