Students at Ryburn Valley High School asked to design a logo for Foundry Street Community Centre. From the left, Olivia Kershaw, 12, Sheila Eastwood from the Foundry Street Community Centre, Carter Mitchell, 13, Head of Art Yvette Hughes, Ruby Leeming, 13, and Sophie Oxley, 12.

A group are hoping to take over the running of Foundry Street Youth and Community Centre from Calderdale Council via a community asset transfer.

Its members have asked pupils at Ryburn Valley High School to come up with a logo for the building.

