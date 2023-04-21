The students from North Halifax Grammar School are celebrating after winning the 2023 Young Enterprise West Yorkshire Company of the Year award.

They will now go on to compete in the Yorkshire and Humber Regional final of the Young Enterprise Awards, to be held on May 16 in York.

The contest saw the students face a Dragon’s Den-style scenario, hosted by Ascensor Digital Agency, where they were required to set up a company, learning key business skills.

The Halifax pupils’ firm – Avalanshe – addressed the concerns of rising energy costs, with products including terracotta heaters, draught excluders and their signature Toe-Ste Blankets, designed to keep customer warm.

The team has worked hard all year to develop a business concept and take their product from inception to launch.

Their work has included attending a trade fair at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds and engaging passers-by to try to entice them to buy their products and using sales and marketing skills to promote their business.

They had to learn the basics of business strategy including marketing, new product development, teamwork, presentation, finance, HR and selling skills.

Amir Hafidh, Area Manager for Young Enterprise West and South Yorkshire, said: "The students have worked exceptionally hard this year and they have developed business skills which will stand them in good stead going forward, whether that's through continued education, work, or training.

"We couldn't be prouder of the journey they have been on as well as the resilience and enterprise they have shown along the way."

