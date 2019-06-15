Elland-based ABS UK Limited creates £20,000 charity fund to celebrate 30 years in business

A print management firm in Elland is encouraging charities in Calderdale to apply for a share of more than £20,000.

ABS UK Limited will award a total of £21,400 over a period of 12 months to 12 charities that are based or deliver services in Calderdale as it celebrates 30 years in business.

David Lees, marketing and CSR director at ABS UK Limited, said: “Every month between May this year and April 2020, we will award £950 to a specific charity.

“Then, in May 2020, one of the 12 charities will be chosen to receive an additional £10,000.”

Mr Lees also explained that the charities can apply via the company’s website.

Visit https://absabetterway.co.uk/30th-anniversary-charity-fund/ to apply for the funding.