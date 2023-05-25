The workshop involving the Elland firm and Halifax Academy was commissioned by the Calderdale-based charity trust and funded via its Greener Together project, to explain the harm caused by greenhouse gas emissions at an international, local and household level.

The average household in Calderdale emits over 10 tonnes of carbon emission per year, higher than the UK average of 9.1.

The session delivered by the community interest company aimed to reduce this figure, explaining how changes to heating the home, travel, diet, habits and even shopping can help reduce carbon footprints.

Families from Halifax Academy were involved in a workshop covering ways to lower their carbon footprint and hopefully save money

Families from the Gibbet Street school were also equipped with guidance on how to save up to £484 on their annual energy bills, with ten small behaviour changes. Turning the thermostat down by 1 degree, for example, can save a yearly value of £145, and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 40kg – this is the equivalent of 1,164 petrol car miles.

Parents from the session explained how they made changes following the workshop, with one saying: “When we got home, we immediately started going around the house to look for changes we can make.”

Lisa Connelly, Community Partnerships Manager at Halifax Opportunities Trust, said: “We are thankful to YES Energy Solutions for running their carbon literacy training session for us, and to West Yorkshire Combined Authority for providing the funding via their Greener Together project.

YES Energy Solutions CEO, Duncan McCombie added: “Our carbon literacy sessions are focused on informing the next generation.

“We are not only helping young people understand their environmental impact, but inspiring them to take action and influence others to make positive changes.

“It was fantastic to see so many young people and their families take part and gain a true understanding of what they can do differently to help reduce their carbon footprint.

