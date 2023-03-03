Elland primary school marked World Book Day by testing out its recently transformed library
Children, staff and families at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy in Elland celebrated World Book Day in its recently transformed library.
Children dressed up for the occasion – with lots of homemade efforts and they also took part in a fancy dress competition.
The school has recently reformed its PTA who have transformed the school library space in time for the annual day of celebrating reading thanks to donations and support from families and the local community as well as sponsorship from Earth Things, a local florist based in Elland.
Andy and Lisa from Earth Things Florist supported the school on the day by selecting winners for the fancy dress competition and winning children were awarded vouchers for a local book shop.
Alex Hudson-Crook, Acting Headteacher, said “Children at our school have had a brilliant day celebrating the magic of reading. We are delighted to formally open our brand new school library which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of PTA and community.”