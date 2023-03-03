Elland primary school marked World Book Day by testing out its recently transformed library

Newly transformed library

Children dressed up for the occasion – with lots of homemade efforts and they also took part in a fancy dress competition.

The school has recently reformed its PTA who have transformed the school library space in time for the annual day of celebrating reading thanks to donations and support from families and the local community as well as sponsorship from Earth Things, a local florist based in Elland.

Andy and Lisa from Earth Things Florist supported the school on the day by selecting winners for the fancy dress competition and winning children were awarded vouchers for a local book shop.