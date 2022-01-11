Elland school has been awarded prestigious School Mental Health Award

Penni Garg working with Sixth Form students at Brooksbank.

The Bronze Award recognises our advances in developing mental health and wellbeing practices across the school..

Brooksbank Deputy Headteacher and driving force for mental health and wellbeing, Zandra Puddephatt, is especially pleased with the news of the Award.

"The mental health and wellbeing of our students are central to our nurturing approach at Brooksbank. We have created lots of meet-up opportunities and activities so that our students feel safe and supported. Staff also benefit from our commitment to mental health; they can enjoy creativity groups, yoga and mindfulness groups."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence also acknowledges Brooksbank's pre-existing culture and ethos. Wellbeing groups include MENGAGE Mentors, Sixth Form Wellbeing, Year 11 High Achievers' Anxiety and numerous activities targeting issues such as stress management, sleep, transition to the sixth form, and coping with stress and exams.

Sixth Form students also benefit from the strategy. Keyworker, Penni Garg, said, "We’ve been successful in embedding a culture where sixth formers feel comfortable talking about mental health. They know they can talk to a member of the sixth form team who will listen and offer effective support."

On receiving the Award, Mrs Puddephatt said, "I would like to thank everyone at Brooksbank who has contributed to bringing this significant Award to our school. Together we have worked hard to implement policies and practices in all areas of our school. As a result, students benefit pastorally and in their day-to-day learning.

I would also like to pay tribute to our external partners for supporting our work to improve mental health support for everyone at Brooksbank.