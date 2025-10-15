Scores of shoes are set to appear in Halifax town centre as part of a protest by parents.

Families across Calderdale will unite as part of ‘Every Pair Tells a Story’ – a national movement organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference.

The symbolic event will take place outside Halifax Town Hall on Monday, November 3 and will see pairs of children’s shoes displayed to represent every child across England who has been “failed by the education system and their local authority”, according to organisers.

"This movement is not only for children missing from education,” said a spokesperson for the organisers.

The protest takes place outside Halifax Town Hall.

"It stands for every child whose needs have been ignored, misunderstood, or dismissed.

"For the children who are isolated in classrooms without the right support. For those pushed into unsuitable mainstream schools, those on waiting lists for specialist placements, and those whose education, health and care plans (EHCPs) are delayed, denied, or disregarded.”

Aimee Bradley, founder of The SEND Sanctuary UK, said: “These shoes tell the stories of children who want to learn, play, and be included.

“No child should be left behind because the system decided their needs were too complex or too inconvenient.

"This is about every child failed by broken promises and endless red tape.”

The organisers are calling for urgent action and accountability from both local authorities and central government ahead of government SEND reform changes.

The protest takes place between 10.30am and 1pm and members of the public are being invited to attend or donate a pair of children’s shoes to be displayed on the day.