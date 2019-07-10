Everything you need to know about 2019 Calderdale Summer Reading Challenge

The school summer holidays are just around the corner and Calderdale libraries are once again hosting the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge is aimed at four to 11 year olds and the theme for this year is Space Chase, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the moon landings.

To take part in the free challenge, children just need to read six books over the school holidays. For every two books read, children will receive a smelly sticker and on completing the challenge they’ll get a certificate and a prize.

To help families support children with the challenge, it’s now even easier to browse the books available, with the launch of the new Spydus mobile libraries app.

The app is available for free on the Apple or Google Play Store and allows people to access Calderdale libraries, 24 hours a day, wherever they are. It lets users view loans and reservations, update personal details, see lists of favourite items and even scan barcodes of books to see if a much-loved book is available in Calderdale libraries.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Our annual summer reading challenge is always popular and we encourage children to join the challenge as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“This year, parents can also help their children find the perfect book with the use of the new Spydus app, which allows users to search the library catalogue and for multiple library memberships to be managed from the one account.”

The Space Chase reading challenge is free, but children must be members of Calderdale libraries and are required to bring their library card to join. If children want to join, but aren’t currently members, it’s really easy to join, just ask a member of staff at any Calderdale library.

The challenge runs from Saturday, July 13 – Saturday, September 14 and is available at all Calderdale libraries.