Exceed Training Company receive 'Outstanding' in all areas of recent Ofsted inspection

Helen Rutherford, managing director, had been sub-contracting with local colleges and national training providers until she secured her own government funded contract in 2020. Exceed Training Company offer Level 2 and 3 hairdressing apprenticeships to help fill the skills gap in the hairdressing sector across West Yorkshire. Working with local salons, they help to make apprentices employable and gain valuable skills, knowledge and behaviours to succeeded in hairdressing.

Using data from Ofsted reports page, within Halifax there is approximately forty-eight Education and Training authorities, with only eight receiving 'Outstanding'. Across England, looking at all Education and Training authorities, there is only 9.99 per cent with an 'Outstanding' grade. The 'Outstanding' achievement is a testament to their collective effort and determination to provide the highest quality training and education. Exceed Training Company continue to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the lives of their learners and community.

According to Ofsted: 'Leaders and managers have focused successfully on developing a high-quality specialist hairdressing curriculum which meets the needs of local employers. The curriculum extends apprentices’ knowledge and skills beyond the requirements of the apprenticeship standard.

'Apprentices are very enthusiastic about their learning and are highly committed. They enjoy and benefit from working in a commercial hair salon during their training with the provider. Apprentices have access to a frequent flow of clients from the very start of their apprenticeship, enabling them to build their confidence and skills rapidly. They quickly learn to work professionally with the support of the very experienced and dedicated staff team.'

The published report captures what Exceed Training Company are capable of and how they support each individual to achieve their best. A key focus is to help make learners successful not only in their qualification but their everyday life.