Extra cash announced for repairs at four Calderdale schools

Money for repairs at four more Calderdale schools has been announced.

More than 7,000 pupils at the Calder Valley schools are set to benefit from additional government investment.

Burnley Road Academy in Mytholmroyd, Hebden Royd C of E Primary School, Luddenden C of E School, and Rastrick High School will all receive additional money from the Condition Improvement Fund to ensure classrooms and facilities are safe and energy-efficient.

The newly-announced funding is in addition to cash allocated to 12 other Calder Valley schools which were chosen for refurbishment last year under the School Rebuilding Programme.

Work is already underway at Castle Hill School in Todmorden and refurbishment work is planned at Cross Lane Primary School in Elland; Shade Primary School; The Brooksbank School; The Calder Learning Trust; Todmorden High School; Walsden St Peter’s CE Primary School; Central Street Infant and Nursery School in Hebden Bridge; Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge; Stubbings Infant School in Hebden Bridge; Todmorden C of E Junior, Infants and Nursery School; and Woodhouse Primary School in Brighouse.

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn said: “I was a council cabinet member in Calderdale when the RAAC crisis emerged. Parents were terrified that the roofs their children learn under were unsafe.

“The last government let it happen through years of neglect and we have the job of putting it right.

"Our kids deserve a safe environment where they can achieve and thrive.”

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn has welcomed the news

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson added: “The defining image of the school estate under the previous government was children sitting under steel props to stop crumbling concrete falling on their heads. It simply isn't good enough.

“Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

“This investment is about more than just buildings - it's about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

The new Condition Improvement Fund will see a total of £21.5m invested in fixing schools across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The government says its aim is to create energy-efficient classrooms and safe outdoor spaces for all children to be able to learn for years to come.