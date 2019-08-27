Families being offered support after shock closure of Rastrick Independent School

Calderdale Council is already helping families that have been affected by the shock closure of Rastrick Independent School.

The school, on Ogden Lane, revealed that it will not opening at the start of the new school year.

READ IN FULL: Rastrick Independent School in shock closure days before start of new year

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Councillor Adam Wilkinson, said: "“The head teacher of Rastrick Independent School has made us aware of the planned closure, although we have not been informed of the reasons behind this closure.

“At the last inspection, the school had 71 pupils. Over 20 parents have already been in touch with the Council and we have advised them of the steps to take to apply for places in Calderdale schools.

“We will continue to support those affected by the closure and will endeavour to place children who apply as part of Calderdale Council’s admissions process as soon as possible.”

The school was a co-educational day school for pupils between the ages of zero and 16.

It was founded by Mrs Susan Vaughey in 1994 on the site of the Rastrick Grammar School.