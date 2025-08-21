Fantastic five achieve straight grade 9s

Five students at Bradford Grammar School (BGS) were overjoyed today (Thursday) after each achieving grade 9s across the board in their GCSEs.

Rufus Baxter, Liberty Preston, Anna Schlosshan, Abrahim Taher and Navjot Singh were delighted when they opened their results and each discovered a string of outstanding grades.

Their joy was just one part of the celebrations taking part at the independent school, where more than half the GCSE grades awarded were at grades 8 or 9.

Rufus, 16, of Ilkley, admitted he was ‘quite terrified’ going to collect his results until he saw he had eleven grade 9s.

“I was very happy. The teaching here has been second to none and there’s also a great community atmosphere.”

Liberty, 16, of Idle, said: “I felt I hadn’t done as well in these exams so when I opened the results and saw all the 9s I felt like I was going to cry!”

Navjot, of Bradford, said: “I feel really happy. A lot of hard work went into it and I’m relieved to get these results. I’m looking forward to joining the Sixth Form.”

Anna, 16, of Adel, Leeds, whose sister Leah, a Team GB swimmer, went to BGS, said: “I was quite nervous going in to collect them but when I saw what I’d got I was relieved. I’m very happy.”

Finally, Abrahim,16, of Shipley, said: “I felt nervous beforehand but as soon as I opened the slip it all went away. It reflects all of my hard work and the resources we were able to access.”

Dr Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at Bradford Grammar School, said the performance of students walked in lock step with the high standards of previous years and he was delighted for them all.

“It’s heartening to be able to celebrate such wonderful outcomes, across sciences, humanities, modern and ancient languages, and the creative arts, and to acknowledge the healthy uptake of a broad range of subjects during Bradford’s City of Culture Year.

“Bradford Grammar School has for generations enriched the Bradford civic and national scene with alumni such as artist David Hockney, composer Frederick Delius, entrepreneur Sir Ken Morrison and triathletes The Brownlees. It’s exciting to contemplate who our latest cohort of young high achievers might become.”