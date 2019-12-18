Festive cheer on rail for Calderdale students meeting Father Christmas

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership presented an evening of festive cheer with a trip on the rails to see a very special visitor.

More than thirty children boarded a train at Mytholmroyd to meet Father Christmas at Sowerby Bridge Train Station’s Jubilee Room.

Read: These 13 Calderdale Primary Schools topped 2019 league table

They all enjoyed a hot drink as the children sang for their supper.

Geoff and Sue Mitchell, chairman and secretary of the Mytholmroyd Community Station Partnership, said: “We welcomed Northern regional director (East) Steve Hopkinson and his team Pete Myers, Phil Shears, Richard Isaac as well as Paul Bigland with his magic camera, all to enjoy the evening with our great community

“The children were delighted to all receive a goody bag and a book from Santa.

“Northern generously provided the goodies and the books that had been handpicked by Mytholmroyd Station members.”

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership is open to all. Call 01422 885154 for more details.

Read: Halifax teacher retires after 28 years in the same school