Field Lane Primary School: Calderdale primary school with 'good family ethos' where pupils 'love coming to school' gets Ofsted rating boosted to 'Good'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inspectors from the education watchdog who visited Field Lane Primary School in Rastrick have ranked it as ‘Good’.
The school, previously rated in 2019 as ‘Requires Improvement’, has taken steps to improve the quality of education for all pupils, said the inspectors’ report, and “provides a broad and rich curriculum that is carefully sequenced and sets out clearly what pupils should know and be able to do”.
The inspectors said the school, which joined Polaris Multi-Academy Trust in 2021, has a “strong family ethos”, “pupils are proud of their school” and “pupils love coming to school”.
Their report said: “In mathematics, reading and art, staff plan learning activities well. Pupils can talk about their learning confidently. Pupils know how new knowledge builds on previous learning.”
It also said pupils are well supported to develop a genuine love for reading as soon as they start school and children in the early years develop positive learning behaviours.
And it said: “The school keeps a sharp focus on providing a high-quality education for all, regardless of pupils’ starting points.”
The inspectors did identify that in some subjects, pupils did not learn the new knowledge well enough, and suggested the school ensure teachers plan activities that meet the expectations of the curriculum intent.
Head of School Caroline Howarth said: “We are delighted with the report, which evidenced what we already knew – just how far this school has come.
"It reflects our strong and positive learning environment and that’s why our children love coming to school and why our parents and carers value our ‘family ethos’ and why our staff are proud to work here.
“The support from the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust has been invaluable, and I would like to thank them for supporting us on every step of this journey and enabling us to become the successful school we are today.”
She added: “The Rastrick and Brighouse community have a primary school they can be proud of, which feeds into Rastrick High School, meaning that our children’s transition from primary to secondary within two strong trust schools is guaranteed.”