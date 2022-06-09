Find out how you can learn, upskill and retrain, at CAL’s welcoming open day

On Saturday 18 June from 10am – 1pm, everyone is welcome to attend the campus and get a flavour of the courses that are delivered and interests that can be developed at CAL, which specialises in making every level of learning and skills available to every resident of Calderdale.

There’s the opportunity to experience the exciting range of learning options CAL has on offer, with activities such as self-portrait collage and mono-printing, as well as the chance to try out the mystery maths box or test your budgeting skills. There’ll be plenty of freebies to keep the children happy too, including refreshments, jubilee cupcakes, and children’s goodie bags.

From professional development and learning, to learning for life and work, and community and family learning, CAL is committed to providing the learning and support to help everyone progress in life. This includes lots of inspiring, confidence building courses for those seeking routes to work, including for adults with learning disabilities.

Beacon Hill, Halifax.

The price of many courses has been reduced to enable as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits of learning a new skill or supporting personal or professional development. There are also lots of different ways to access learning, including face-to-face, online using Google Classroom, or a combination, and also by distance learning.

The upcoming open day promises to be a fun event and visitors will receive a warm welcome from the CAL team. The event is an opportunity to find out how learning can help people get the job they want and the basic skills they need, as well as learn more about the many wellbeing classes providing the opportunity to meet like-minded people and socialise.

There’s also a chance to speak to CAL’s experienced tutors about how to make the most of existing skills when it comes to employment and progressing within career and life. Find out too about the many subsidised, and free, courses for Level 1 to 3 qualifications to help people access work more easily, and confidently.

Calderdale Council’s Leader, Coun Tim Swift, said: “The annual CAL open day is a great opportunity to find out more about the many and varied courses available at the Heath campus. At this fun and relaxed event, you’ll be able to speak to tutors, explore the options available and even give some of the activities a go, with free taster sessions.

“Courses at CAL are tailored to your needs, with a range of specialist groups and organisations to ensure support and guidance is offered at every level. You’ll also be able to choose how you learn, so you can fit learning around your lifestyle, such as work and family or caring commitments.

“We understand these are difficult times for many people and so we’ve reduced the cost of learning to enable more people to access opportunities that can help them reach career goals and support a bright and enriching future.

“I encourage people to come along to the open day and find out more about how learning can be life-changing. There’s nothing to lose and an awful lot to gain.”