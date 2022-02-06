Firefighters, teachers, parents and children get cleaning to help Halifax school hit by fire

Firefighters organised and took part in the fundraiser at Illingworth Fire Station for the school, which was hit by a devastating blaze on Tuesday night.

Four classrooms at its upper site on Clough Lane were destroyed by the fire.

The firefighters were joined by staff from the school, parents, children and even Halifax' s MP Holly Lynch to wash cars in return for donations today.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Car wash fundraiser for Ash Green Community Primary School at Illingworth Fire Station. Andy Ball, left, and Harry Stansfield.

The school posted on social media: "What a day! Thank you to everyone who contributed to the car wash, whether that be by scrubbing the cars or providing the cars to scrub!

"We appreciate everyone’s support."

A community fundraiser has collected more than £7,000 for the school and on Friday, Community Foundation for Calderdale launched an appeal, kickstarting it with their own donation of £5,000.

To donate, visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/AshGreenSchAppeal/

Some of the volunteers who washed cars in return for a donation for the Halifax school.

Ash Green's headteacher Mungo Sheppard has vowed to get youngsters who have lost their classrooms back into school as soon as possible.

In the meantime, places are being offered to vulnerable pupils at the lower site and the rest are being offered learning packs, online sessions and food parcels.

He is hoping that children will be able to return to the upper site on February 28, after half term.