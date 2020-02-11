Flooded Calder Valley school forced to close for the rest of the week

A flooded school in the Calder Valley has been forced to close for the rest of the week as it recovers from Storm Ciara.

Burnley Road Academy in Mytholmroyd has made the announcement that it will be closing its doors as it continues to assess the damage caused by the floods on Sunday.

Burnley Road Academy under water on Sunday

READ MORE: These pictures show how the Mytholmroyd community has rallied after floods devastated the village

A spokesperson for the school said: "We are very sorry to inform parents and pupils that, due to the level of damage in school from the flooding, we will not be open for the rest of this week.

"It will take a long time to dry and refurbish the school and work begins tomorrow in restoring our school.

"We are in the process of arranging alternative accommodation and will let you know about this ASAP.

"Sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.".

READ MORE: Calderdale schools closed for a second day as clean up continues after devastating floods