Former Ryburn Valley High School teacher's memoir published

A former teacher at Ryburn Valley High School has had his memoir published.

Fifty Dad Tales, by Richard Clarke, was released in paperback on October 18 and is available on Amazon, where it has reached number 40 in the sport related autobiographies chart.

Richard, who lives in Littleborough, is a former deputy headteacher at Ryburn Valley High School and ia also the author of the Calm Pond series of children's books.

His memoir tells the story of how he overcame the odds of sustaining a freak football accident, aged 19, that severed a nerve in his leg and went on to captain a football team in the National FA Sunday Cup Final and be a PE teacher.

Richard Clarke (centre)

"Many people have told me to write a book about what happened, to inspire others going through difficulty," Richard said. "I liked that idea, but my life has been so much fun, and much more than one incident.

"All stages of my life that have brought so much joy and laughter, so I have written a book."