Four lessons from the biggest classroom hazards

Classrooms should be safe for students and staff, but the reality is that largely avoidable accidents occur frequently and are rarely reported. From dodgy paperwork to ignored near-misses and stressed staff, it’s clear that more needs to be done to ensure better safety in schools. Here, Josh McNicholas, Health and Safety Expert from Evalu-8 EHS, reveals the hidden hazards in UK classrooms.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slips and trips are the biggest risk

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), slips and trips represent a significant safety concern in school environments, shockingly accounting for approximately 40% of all reported injuries. This substantial proportion underscores the prevalence of these incidents and highlights the critical need for proactive measures. What makes this statistic particularly concerning is the fact that slips and trips are often highly preventable. Addressing things like spills, obstructions, uneven surfaces, and inadequate lighting through regular inspections is an easy way to make schools a safer environment and drastically reduce accidents at school.

Under the radar accidents

UK classrooms

Concerningly, many accidents go unreported, with HSE reporting that nearly half of qualifying accidents go unreported, masking serious underlying risks. Whether due to under-resourced systems, lack of training, or unclear processes, this reporting gap conceals serious risks and prevents meaningful change. Too many schools still rely on paper logs or ad hoc spreadsheets. Near-misses, like a wet corridor after lunch or an unsecured science cupboard, rarely get recorded. These are golden opportunities to spot risk trends early and intervene. Yet without digital tools or structured reporting processes, they are easily forgotten.

Psychological factors play a huge role

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff, too, face a growing number of risks. From ladder falls to physical assaults, workplace injuries now represent 30% of reports. Teacher wellbeing is also a key factor when looking to improve the safety of pupils. Schools with higher staff satisfaction may lead to fewer accidents because healthier, better-supported staff are more alert, proactive, and able to maintain safer environments. 55% of ill health cases in the education sector are related to stress, depression, or anxiety. Elevated stress and staff shortages correlate with lapses in supervision, highlighting why it’s so essential that mental health support is readily available for staff in order to prevent health and safety accidents.

Age-specific risks

Research into the health and safety risks in schools also reveals that these risks largely differ between age groups. In younger children attending Primary schools, the main sources of minor injuries, such as scrapes and bruises, are predominantly playground equipment and classroom layouts. In contrast, in Secondary schools, science labs and technology workshops present hazards that carry a higher potential for more severe injuries. Despite this elevated risk, a concerningly low percentage, only 15% of schools, conduct annual safety audits specifically for these specialist facilities.

It’s clear that schools need to move away from reactive, compliance-based checklists and towards a mindset of continuous improvement. Schools must log every incident and near-miss, and train staff in key skills like first aid, de-escalation, and equipment handling. School safety can’t be left to chance. Embracing technology, fostering open reporting cultures, and treating safety as a shared responsibility are key to ensuring schools are truly safe places to learn and work.

​