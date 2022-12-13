Four schools from across Calderdale come together to raise money to help feed families for Christmas

Rastrick High School, Field Lane Primary School, Siddal Primary School, and Luddendenfoot Academy have raised a collective £3004 for Focus 4 Hope.

Focus 4 Hope’s mission is to help vulnerable families have food on their tables and presents under the tree on Christmas day.

Students, with help from Focus 4 Hope have already been hard at work putting the funds raised back into the community and have already begun handing out Christmas food parcels to local families.

Louise Reed, Founder and CEO of Focus 4 Hope said: “The funds raised by all the schools in the Polaris MAT will directly impact families across Calderdale.

“We are extremely thankful for everybody that has donated money and helped to raise money for our charity. There are so many families struggling at the moment and acts of kindness like these have a huge impact on our ability to help people across West Yorkshire. These much-needed funds will help feed families and even put presents under Christmas trees.”

Steve Evans, CEO of the Polaris MAT said: “Our students from across our schools choose the charities they wish to support each year. With the festive season fast approaching, they wanted to show their support for people in our communities and help in a practical way. We are incredibly proud of all our students and staff’s amazing fundraising efforts, and that’s why we have matched all the money raised so far. Times are tough for everybody at the moment, so it’s important for us, as a Trust, to continue to help the communities we serve.”

A client of Focus4Hope that received a food parcel following the donations said: ““Thank you ever so much for our food parcel. It was good to eat tea tonight!” We have really struggled recently, and a donation like this means that we can eat together again. Thank you!”

For more information on the Focus4Hope charity, and to get involved with the Christmas appeal, visit their website www.focus4hope.co.uk