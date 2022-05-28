The training is aimed at helping SMEs to hire new apprentices, improve their existing apprenticeship provision, and increase the number of apprenticeships that they offer, and has been made accessible through the Collaborative Apprenticeships project.

As part of Calderdale College’s delivery, it will be launching a series of short training courses designed to either help employers understand how they can introduce apprenticeships into their business, or take advantage of additional training opportunities that will upskill their existing workforce and help improve their business. These courses include:

Mental Health Training

Free apprenticeship skills boost for 1,000 people in Calderdale

Mentoring

Green and Sustainability

Introduction to Apprenticeships

Digital Account support sessions

Calderdale College will also offer a longer, fully-funded eight-week Leadership and Management course.

As part of the project, Calderdale College will also be partnering with employers to offer Apprenticeship Levy Transfers. This will enable the college to support SMEs in the area to offer new apprenticeships by transferring funds from other businesses, which can then be used to pay for apprenticeship training and assessment.

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “There are so many benefits to having apprenticeships as part of your business. They not only create new, highly-skilled employees, but they can develop skills within the business in order to future-proof workforces. However, sometimes understanding how to introduce apprentices or get the most out of them, can feel complicated – but it doesn’t have to be!

“At Calderdale College, we are highly experienced in providing SMEs with a helping hand as they navigate the world of apprenticeships and we have seen the positive impact that apprenticeships can bring. This is why we’re extremely excited to be launching a new range of training courses, as well as being able to offer SMEs funding via the Apprenticeship Levy Transfer, so that we can bolster businesses and employees across Calderdale, no matter what sector they’re in.

“So whether you’re an SME wanting to figure out how to get the most out of the apprenticeships that you offer, or whether you need a helping hand to take the first steps to becoming an apprentice provider, we’re urging you to get in touch.”

Collaborative Apprenticeships is managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) and funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers. Businesses can take advantage of the funding until June 2023.

Joanne Harvatt, Project Manager at the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC), said, “It is vital for businesses to understand how to recruit and support apprentices.

“Through the work of the colleges, this project helps businesses navigate the apprenticeship landscape, providing the skills for business to mentor and lead their apprentices, so they have the best outcome within their chosen career.”