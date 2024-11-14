From Parliament to Portland Road: St Joseph’s Students Embrace Democracy

By Mary Togher
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:34 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 11:40 GMT
Students at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy on Portland Road received a special visit from Parliament last week, bringing the workings of British democracy right to their doorstep.

Rachel Dodgson, a representative from Parliament, delivered an inspiring assembly that took students on a journey through the roles of Parliament, the House of Commons, and the House of Lords. Her visit aimed to introduce young minds to the importance of democracy and active citizenship.

The servant of the Crown captivated students with insights into the structure and purpose of the UK’s governing bodies, highlighting how laws are made and how citizens have a voice in government. Following the assembly, to the test in a lively debate on a topic close to their hearts: “Should children walk to school?”

The debate saw students passionately discuss the pros and cons of walking versus other forms of transportation. Arguments ranged from health and environmental benefits to concerns about safety and convenience. This hands-on experience in debating encouraged students to express their views while learning the art of respectful disagreement.

Pupils debate about walking to school.

The event was a success, with students leaving not only informed but also inspired to participate in civic life. St Joseph’s headteacher commented, “We’re thrilled to have had such an engaging and educational experience brought to our students. Learning about Parliament and democracy in such an interactive way has been invaluable.”

With the debate concluded but the conversation ongoing, the students of St Joseph’s are now more prepared than ever to be thoughtful, active citizens of the future.

