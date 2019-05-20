Funding secured for film focus in Calderdale schools

School leaders have welcomed funding for an initiative aimed at raising literacy attainment in parts of the region, using film as a tool for teaching and learning.

Four years’ worth of funding has been agreed from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation for the Into Film project, which will work with 10 schools across Yorkshire.

Based primarily in Bradford but extending into Harrogate, Castleford and Sowerby Bridge, the project will see teachers and senior leaders supported through professional development.

The aim is that this then feeds into schools, in the hope of improving young people’s engagement, participation, and attainment in literacy.

The Film for Learning work will be launched this month, working with three senior leaders and teachers from each of the 10 schools. Teachers will be supported to use film clubs alongside the curriculum, run literacy film clubs, and to see the value of film in education.

Paul Reeve, chief executive of Into Film said: “We’re really looking forward to developing our programme further with Paul Hamlyn Foundation over the next four years and to continue to have a positive impact on cross-curricular learning and literacy attainment with film.”

Catherine Sutton, grants manager at the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, said this was a valuable opportunity to develop skills, confidence and the networks to focus on embedding film-based learning into the curriculum.

“Having already developed expertise in teacher development, Into Film’s high-quality approach to using film as a tool for teaching and learning has a powerful impact on students’ literacy and development, in particular for young people experiencing disadvantage.”