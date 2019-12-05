Gallery: 25 pictures from TV star Ross Kemp's visit to Halifax
Former Eastenders star Ross Kemp visited a Halifax boxing club today to speak to coaches on the importance of sport clubs keeping children away from a life of crime.
The star and award-winning journalist, most famous for playing Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap, visited Halifax to talk about the positive work Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club are doing to help the town's children, while offering support to Halifax Labour candidate, Holly Lynch.
