GCSE Results Day 2021: Hipperholme students celebrate GCSE success

Hipperholme students celebrate GCSE success

Top performer Abigail Yeadon achieved an 6 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s, whilst Leia Karandikar, Katy Jenkins and Ethan Brining each secured a fantastic 4 grade 9s.

Overall a record 29 grade 9s were achieved by Hipperholme students.

HGS is celebrating all its students’ results: 41% of all grades were at grade 7-9 (the old A-A* grades) and 91% at grade 5 or above. 96% of students achieved 5 GCSEs at grade 4 or above.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Nicholas James, Head of Foundation, said: “We are enormously proud of all our students for their achievements against a backdrop of uncertainty and disruption.

"They have worked so hard, shown great resilience and determination to succeed. We are very confident that the grades achieved are a fair reflection of the students’ abilities and hard work.