GCSE Results Day 2021: Park Lane Academy students celebrate a bumper year

Students from Park Lane Academy

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Head of School, Stuart Hillary said: “We are extremely pleased with the performance of our students who worked so hard along with the staff to achieve the results that they deserved after such a difficult year due to Covid. We had a huge amount of great individual performances, but worthy of special mention are Holly Blackett, Eli Bush, Francesca Knowles, Amber Milford, Alicia Power and Maisy Ewing all achieving top grades enabling them to go on to sixth form and A-level study.