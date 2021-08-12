GCSE Results Day 2021: Park Lane Academy students celebrate a bumper year
Park Lane Academy is celebrating a bumper year, reporting some outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSEs this summer, reflecting the significant improvements made since the school joined South Pennine Academies Trust in 2018.
This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.
Head of School, Stuart Hillary said: “We are extremely pleased with the performance of our students who worked so hard along with the staff to achieve the results that they deserved after such a difficult year due to Covid. We had a huge amount of great individual performances, but worthy of special mention are Holly Blackett, Eli Bush, Francesca Knowles, Amber Milford, Alicia Power and Maisy Ewing all achieving top grades enabling them to go on to sixth form and A-level study.
"We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”