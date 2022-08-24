GCSE results day 2022: Live updates as students across Calderdale collect their grades
Students across Calderdale will be eagerly awaiting the news of their GCSE results today (Thursday).
GCSE Results Day in Calderdale
What are the options?
Dr Nick Smith, Principal at Oxford Home Schooling, said: “It has been so brilliant to see this year’s GCSE students achieve the results that they wanted. This is a momentous achievement that they should be very proud of.
“It will be a big day of celebration for thousands of children across the country, but there will also be many who don’t quite get the results that they had hoped for.
“We are here to reassure them that they needn’t worry! For those who don’t get the GCSE results they expected or needed, there are a number of options that are available.
“Firstly, students should contact the course representative at the sixth form or college they applied to see if there are still places available, as sometimes they will be able to let you onto the course anyway. The other option is that they might be able to offer a different subject that might be interested in.
“You could also consider less traditional routes, such as apprenticeships, work experience or even a gap year. If you want to continue your education while doing these, you can always resit your GCSEs while working.
“If you are thinking of pursuing you’re A-levels, it’s possible to do them at home and take the qualifications independently. You can do all kinds of A-levels at home, from maths to business and psychology, so it’s worth exploring this option if you want to carry on learning.”
Four in five Calderdale schools rated good or outstanding at last inspection ahead of new school year
Just over four in five schools in Calderdale were rated good or outstanding at their last inspection, figures show.
Welcome to GCSE Results Day
It’s GCSE results day and students from across Calderdale will be collecting their results. Keep checking back here throughout the day for news from across the borough.
