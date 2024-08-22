GCSE results day 2024: Here are some pictures of Halifax students picking up their results

Thousands of pupils across the UK sat their GCSE exams earlier this year.

They have now been finding out their results.

Charlie Johnson, Executive Principal of Trinity Academy Grammar, said: “I am extremely impressed with the students’ attitudes to their exams this year. The last few years have been challenging, however the hard work and resilience has paid off and has resulted in amazing results.

"I am delighted for our students and would like to take this opportunity to wish them the very best for their futures.

"My thanks to everyone involved in such a fantastic team effort.

"I look forward to celebrating the students’ accomplishments at our presentation evening in January at Trinity Academy Grammar.”

Headteacher, Dean Jones of The Crossley Heath School said: “All in our Crossley Heath School family have shown that with hard work they can unlock their potential for academic excellence.

"Crucially, whilst demonstrating the values of kindness and courage that will help them contribute positively to society, grow into the leaders of tomorrow and above all else, to be happy.”

Headteacher of Brighouse High School, Richard Horsfield, said: “We are delighted to see that the hard work of students and staff have led to some fantastic results this year and it has been wonderful to celebrate with them today.

"Across a broad range of subjects, our students have achieved the grades they require for making those important next steps whether that is into an apprenticeship, vocational qualifications or academic A-levels.

"From a difficult start to secondary school in 2019, our young people have shown commitment and resilience beyond their years to achieve what they have deserved.”

Andy Taylor, headteacher of Calder High School, said: “We are very proud of all of our students; they have shown a real commitment to their studies, making the most of all the opportunities that our staff offered and achieved fantastic academic success despite the unprecedented challenges they faced through their five years at Calder.

“I would like to thank all of our students, staff and parents who have worked together to support our young people through their time at The Calder Learning Trust, and wish them good luck as they step proudly into the next stage of their lives.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their GCSE results today. Collecting these exam results is a real milestone moment and the culmination of an awful lot of hard work.

“I’m so proud of every student who’s given their all to achieve their very best. I hope lots of our young people will be celebrating and enjoying the remainder of the school holidays before starting the exciting next stage of their studies or beginning vocational courses.

“For those who maybe didn’t get the results they were wanting, it’s important to remember not to panic. There are lots of options available if things haven’t gone to plan, including resits if necessary or rethinking your next steps. Your school can offer you support and advice, or there’s lots of information online, at www.theuniguide.co.uk/advice/gcse-choices-university/gcse-results-day-what-to-expect

“Whatever the next steps, I hope the future is very bright for our young people and wish them all the very best.”

Nicholas James, Head of Foundation at Hipperholme Grammar School, said: “All our year 11 students can be proud of their achievements, whether achieving top grades or securing their place at their chosen destination.

"I’m very grateful to our teaching staff for their hard work and expertise in supporting our students through their GCSEs.”

