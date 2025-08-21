GCSE results day 2025: 31 pictures of Halifax students picking up their GCSE results

Thousands of pupils across the UK sat their GCSE exams earlier this year.

They have now been finding out their results.

The Head of Rishworth School, Mrs Jessica Sheldrick, said: "I was truly delighted to be able to celebrate with our students this morning.

"Hearing their stories, feeling their pride, and receiving their heartfelt thanks for the support they’ve had was incredibly moving.

"While our overall value-added score is outstanding, it’s the individual triumphs that define us.

"Those students who have overcome personal challenges, and those whose joy at securing a pass in Maths lit up the room. Rishworth is, and always will be, about the individual."

Desmond Deehan, head teacher of North Halifax Grammar School, said: “These students who ended their primary education abruptly and began their secondary education in “bubbles” with curriculum restrictions due to Covid.

"They have risen to every challenge, supporting each other along the way and we are very proud of all that they have achieved this year and over the years.

"They have not only studied hard, but have also engaged in a wide range of extra-curricular pursuits and activities across a wide range of interests from the arts to sports, from debating to ethics, from Amnesty to Formula 1 design.”

Head teacher of The Crossley Heath School, Dean Jones, said: “All in our Crossley Heath School family have shown that with hard work they can unlock their potential for academic excellence.

"Crucially, whilst demonstrating the values of kindness and courage that will help them contribute positively to society, grow into the leaders of the future and above all else, to be happy.”

Retiring at the end of August, Head of Foundation at Hipperholme Grammar School, Nicholas James said: “When I arrived at HGS in 2020, these were the children who were starting in Year 7 - so I came in with them and go out with them! I’ve seen them through, from Covid testing to GCSE success today, and I’m so pleased to see these excellent results.

"I’d like to congratulate them all and wish them every future success. I’d also like to thank the fantastic teaching staff who have helped facilitate these achievements.

"As I head off on my retirement adventures, I will certainly miss the whole HGS community - my colleagues, pupils, and our supportive parents.”

Liz Fairhurst, Principal of Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge, said: “I am so proud of our students.

"Once again, they have demonstrated hard work and resilience to achieve these results and I am convinced that the young people that leave us today, will go on to achieve great things.

"I look forward to celebrating the students’ accomplishments at our presentation evening in January.

"I would like to wish all of our students and families the very best for the future and take this opportunity to thank parents, carers and our staff for their hard work and support.”

Head of The Brooksbank School in Elland, Darren Atkinson, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our brilliant students and the results they’ve achieved.

"Our staff have poured their hearts into supporting every single student, and I'd like to thank our families and the wider community who have backed us every step of the way. People never gave up on Brooksbank, and we’re a school Calderdale can continue to be proud of."

