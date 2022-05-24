Giant bee creates buzz in Calderdale

The team at Sand in Your Eye painted the impressive 60m-high land art on the playing field at Hebden Royd CE Primary School.

The artists said: "It was incredible watching the grass painting come together over the week and once the final tones and highlights were in the bee really sprung to life."

They added: "As well as creating the land art, we wanted to engage the children about bees and why they are so important to biodiversity.

The giant painting created by Sand In Your Eye. Photo by Sand in Your Eye

"We wanted to make the projects as fun and engaging as possible. We sent some classroom packs over with games and projects ideas for the classroom and the school had their own too activities surrounding the subject.

On World Bee Day - last Friday - pupils came to school in their brightest coloured clothes and played games aimed at helping them understand pollination and interacting with the giant bee painting.

Hebden Royd CE Primary School pupil Mason Haley, 10

Hebden Royd CE Primary School pupils have been learning about bees with Sand in Your Eye