Glowing Ofsted report for 'amazing' Calderdale school

Freddie Jarvis, 11, is a Year 6 student at Greetland Academy which has ben rated 'Oustanding' by Ofsted.

Greetland Academy has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, with inspectors praising the school principal and senior team for leading by example.

The inspectors said their clarity of vision, energy and high expectations have helped the school go from strength to strength.

“This is an exceptional school, where pupils are absorbed in learning,” they said. “Skilful and passionate staff make learning interesting and enjoyable. Pupils enjoy coming to school. They rarely miss a day.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greetland Academy pupils with Principal Helen Crowther celebrating their 'Outstanding' Ofsted report.

“Pupils achieve extremely well. By the time they leave the school, they are exceedingly well prepared for the future.

“The school’s ethos shines through all that it does. Pupils embody the school’s values of being ambitious, brave, curious, healthy, respectful and united. Relationships are exceptionally good. Pupils get along very well with staff and each other. Older pupils support younger pupils to settle into school.”

Principal Helen Crowther said: “Our report reflects the hard work of our amazing team, how wonderful our children are and also the dedication and support our whole school community show to the children.

“I would like to thank the team of dedicated staff in school, our local governing body members and our trust for all that they have done. The opportunities they provide, their leadership and teaching is indeed outstanding.”