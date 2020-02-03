Go behind the scenes of the Northgate House and Halifax Sixth Form development with these pictures
The new Northgate House complex and Halifax Sixth Form Centre is beginning to take shape.
We have gone behind the scenes of Calderdale Council’s multi-million pound plans to convert the former council offices and old library building. You can read more details on the mult-million pound project here.
The sixth form college part of the development will be ready in the spring, with the first students set to start there this September at the beginning of the new academic year.
As part of the wider transformation of Halifax, the Council is converting its vacant former office building, Northgate House, to provide more than 40,000 square foot of office space with new retail units on the ground floor.