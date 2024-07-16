Good Ofsted judgement for local primary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy has been awarded GOOD in ALL areas by Ofsted at their most recent inspection.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy in Elland has recently been awarded good in all judgement areas in it's most recent inspection in June 2024.

The inspection report on the 'warm, welcoming and inclusive school' praises academic achievement as well as personal development following a visit last month. Inspectors agreed that the phonics scheme was well embedded and praised staff and leaders for their well-developed curriculum and confident teaching. The inspectorate also noted that 'Lessons are adapted well for pupils with SEND'.

The Headteacher, Alex Hudson-Crook, is delighted with the outcome. "St Patrick's is a fantastic community to belong to. We are proud of the report which has recently been published and shows our school to be a fantastic choice for your child's education and personal development. Children thrive here, they achieve in line with or greater than national averages and our bespoke curriculum supports the development of the whole child - with many trips, visitors and events taking place across the school year."

Pupils enjoy reading at St Patrick's

The popular school has some limited places available currently and is hosting an open day for new families on Tuesday October 22. Other appointments can be made via the school office.

The full inspection report can be found here: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/148658