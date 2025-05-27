Government delay on plans for new special school in Calderdale causing frustrations

Plans to build a new special school in Halifax are in limbo, councillors have heard.

Cash – £20m – has been earmarked by Calderdale Council to build the much-needed school but it needs the go-ahead from the Government before it can proceed.

When it does go-ahead, talks will also be held with the school’s operators to see if come community use of the site can also be secured.

At a questions-to-cabinet members session, Coun Stuart Cairney said the council’s cabinet had decided to go-ahead with the new school on the Threeways site in Ovenden around18 months ago, and asked what was happening with the project.

Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), had reported to councillors that the council was waiting for the Deaprtment for Education’s response regarding the Free School Application process required to initiate works.

Coun Cairney (Lab, Ovenden) said he wondered if it was at the stage now where the council would think of that as a delay and, if so, what is it doing to speed things up.

He added previously the Threeways building was used by community properties and groups and hoped there could be some assurance this would be part of talks.

Coun Wilkinson said it was frustrating the Free School Application process seemed to be stalled at the moment.

“We understand the Government is undertaking a value-for-money exercise on all the free school projects previously agreed.

“I would assure members our particular funding is not at risk because it is our money, it is basic needs funding, so that shouldn’t be an issue.

“But we have been seeking further clarity and guidance from the DfE because obviously its in our children’s best interests that the project progresses as soon as possible,” he said.

Coun Wilkinson said he understood a lot of people valued the community aspect of the old building.

“As a council we are committed to exploring the option of community use as part of that site.

“And if we do end up working with a multi-academy trust as part of the free school process, we will make sure that is a big part of the conversations that we’re having with them,” he said.