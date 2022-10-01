Graduation 2022: Calderdale College celebrates three years of University Centre graduates

News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale College celebrates three years of University Centre graduates

Calderdale College graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2022 celebrated their graduation last weekend.

By Abigail Kellett
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 9:00 am

Students attended a graduation ceremony at Halifax Minster.

Katie Walker, Head of Higher Skills at University Centre Calderdale College, said: “Our University Centre Graduation was an opportunity to recognise the outstanding achievements of our students and apprentices.

“Our students worked tremendously hard despite a challenging few years during the pandemic and it was wonderful to celebrate three years of graduating students at a memorable ceremony at Halifax Minster. Graduation is always a proud day, as we enjoy seeing our graduates celebrate with their friends and family.”

Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

