Graduation 2022: Calderdale College celebrates three years of University Centre graduates
Calderdale College graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2022 celebrated their graduation last weekend.
Students attended a graduation ceremony at Halifax Minster.
Katie Walker, Head of Higher Skills at University Centre Calderdale College, said: “Our University Centre Graduation was an opportunity to recognise the outstanding achievements of our students and apprentices.
“Our students worked tremendously hard despite a challenging few years during the pandemic and it was wonderful to celebrate three years of graduating students at a memorable ceremony at Halifax Minster. Graduation is always a proud day, as we enjoy seeing our graduates celebrate with their friends and family.”
