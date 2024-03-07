Ground-breaking partnership to improve life chances of young people across Rochdale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Recognised as the Sixth Form College of the Year by the TES in 2021 and graded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted for a second consecutive time, Rochdale Sixth Form College has consistently been one of the top-performing educational institutions in the country since its establishment in 2010. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, this revolutionary partnership aims to further enhance opportunities for students at RSFC, raising aspirations, attainment, and progression to leading universities and apprenticeships.
The central focus of this agreement is to positively influence the life chances and improve the social mobility of all young people across Rochdale. By partnering closely with Cambridge and Oxford Universities, both historic institutions will have an active presence in the area, working collaboratively with RSFC tutors, students, and staff to provide enriching opportunities, support academic development and encourage positive progression pathways.
Principal Karl Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the future prospects it holds for RSFC students. "This memorandum represents a landmark moment for both our college and the wider Rochdale community. By partnering with two of the most prestigious universities in the world, we are empowering our students to strive for academic excellence and unlock their full potential,"
Through this partnership, RSFC aims to ensure that all students receive unparalleled guidance and support from tutors hailing from Cambridge and Oxford Universities. By facilitating academic development opportunities, RSFC seeks to foster a culture of excellence, inspiring young minds and providing them with essential skills to pursue, and succeed, in higher education.
This is a historic moment for the local region, recognising the outstanding work of Rochdale Sixth Form College and unwavering commitment of The Altus Education Partnership in supporting and empowering all young people to achieve their dreams.
RSFC is proud to have a strong track record of student progression to Oxford and Cambridge Universities. Seven students have been offered places for September 2024.
Previous RSFC alumni attending Oxford and Cambridge Universities have studied the following subjects (for example):
- History
- Maths
- English Language and Literature
- Theology
- Sciences
- Physics
- Economics
- Philosophy
- Law
- Philosophy of religion
RSFC was named as ‘Sixth Form College of the Year’ by TES in 2021 and graded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in October 2022. It is one of the best sixth form colleges in the country for student progress:
RSFC is a member of The Altus Education Partnership. Altus aims to advance education in the borough of Rochdale and its surrounds so that young people lead happy and fulfilling lives and make positive differences to their communities and society: