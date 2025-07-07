Guiseley School Jazz Band all set for the big stage

Guiseley School Jazz Band will take to the stage at Guiseley Theatre on Saturday (12 July) for a night of spellbinding jazz music played by some of the most talented young musicians in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of last year’s sell-out concert at The Potting Shed, Guiseley Theatre kindly stepped in to offer its main auditorium for the gala performance to ensure many more local music fans can enjoy what will be the final appearance for several band members before they move on to Post 18 education

Jack Stote, Faculty Leader of Music at Guiseley School, said: “Last year’s show was a night everyone lucky enough to have a ticket will never forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have set the bar even higher for 2025 with a much bigger venue in Guiseley Theatre, more musicians and a longer setlist.

Guiseley School Jazz Band will play Guiseley Theatre on Saturday 12 July

“There will be two different one-hour performances with a break in between.

“The bar will also be open throughout the evening which add to the relaxed atmosphere of the occasion.

“The band are rehearsing regularly, despite the majority of students involved being in Years 11 and 13 and making the most of an extended summer break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud of the standards they have reached and know the concert itself will take them to new heights.

“I would encourage lovers of all music genres to come along for a really special treat.”

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £6 for students, children and senior citizens, plus a nominal booking fee.

These can be bought online https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/t-xmezkmn