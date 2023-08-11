The match – which saw a team of teachers playing against departing Year 11 students – helped raise £310 for the Calderdale-based mental health charity Healthy Minds.

The event also included stalls run by parents and local businesses, and younger children enjoyed a non-uniform day and fun activities to help collect funds.

David Horsfall, the school’s senior head of house and event organiser, said: “The whole day was a fantastic event but particularly the cricket match held on the front field, which always stirs up excitement and a very lively atmosphere!

"It was fantastic to see so many people from the school and the community turn out to support such a wonderful organisation”.