Halifax Academy: Halifax school staff take on students in cricket match for good cause

Staff and students from The Halifax Academy ended the summer term by taking each other on in a charity cricket match.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 18:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 18:43 BST

The match – which saw a team of teachers playing against departing Year 11 students – helped raise £310 for the Calderdale-based mental health charity Healthy Minds.

The event also included stalls run by parents and local businesses, and younger children enjoyed a non-uniform day and fun activities to help collect funds.

David Horsfall, the school’s senior head of house and event organiser, said: “The whole day was a fantastic event but particularly the cricket match held on the front field, which always stirs up excitement and a very lively atmosphere!

"It was fantastic to see so many people from the school and the community turn out to support such a wonderful organisation”.

Every year, the school raise money for different charities around the world but always focus on a local charity during the summer term.

