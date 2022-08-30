Halifax Academy head's pride at students' GCSE efforts

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Perry, Headteacher at The Halifax Academy, said he and his team “couldn’t be prouder” of their pupils and the effort they put in to their studies.

"Their resilience, strength of character and good humour demonstrated over the past three years has been rewarded with an excellent set of results.

"This is a testament to the hard work of the students and staff and we look forward to seeing the great things that the students go onto as they leave us.”

Students received their results on Thursday

Top results for students from the school, which were revealed on Thursday, came for Sarah Ali, who achieved nines is give subjects, eights in three and one seven grade; Danyal Amjaad, who scored four nines and five eights; and Tasmiyah Begum, who achieved six nines and three eights.

Mick Kay, CEO of Impact Education Multi Academy Trust – which includes The Halifax Academy and Whitley AP Academy – added: “A massive well done to all our students. Despite all the disruptions, you did amazingly well. Good luck on the next phase of your journey. Whatever you do, smile lots, work hard and be kind.

“Thank you to all your brilliant teachers and support staff for all they have done to help you on your journey. They have challenged, supported and cared for you during your time at school.