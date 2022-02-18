Halifax boy raises hundreds for his school after blaze

Seven-year-old Regan Kemp wanted to help Ash Green Primary School, where he is in Year 2, after the blaze last month.

With help from his mum, Katie, he has organised two raffles which have raised hundreds of pounds.

His efforts attracted the attention of a local businessman who pledged £400, bringing Regan's total to more than £1,100.

Regan Kemp has raised hundreds for his school, Ash Green Primary in Halifax, after it was hit by fire,

"Regan was very sad when he heard about the fire," said Katie.

"I couldn't be prouder of what he has achieved. He's only seven."

To donate to Calderdale Community Foundation's online fundraiser for Ash Green School visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/AshGreenSchAppeal/