Halifax children meet best-selling author whose series is about to become a Netflix movie

Budding authors at a Halifax school have been getting some top tips from a best-selling writer whose hit series is soon to be made into a Netflix film.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:04 am

Children in Years 4, 5 and 6 at Savile Park Primary School were visited by Soman Chainani - whose work includes The School for Good and Evil series - on Monday.

The books have sold more than three million copies, been translated into 30 languages, and will soon become a Netflix movie starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne.

Headteacher Jane Boylan said: "It is amazing to give the children the opportunity to meet a variety of authors that they have heard of and that they can relate to.

Pupils at Savile Park Primary School in Halifax with author Soman Chainani

"It was fantastic to hear what had led to Soman becoming the writer he is today and hopefully it will continue to inspire our imaginative writers."

Pupils were also given the opportunity to have copies of his books signed by Soman.

The Thoughtful Spot bookshop in Skircoat Green has limited stock of signed copies of Soman's titles available to buy.

