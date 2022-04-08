Halifax head wins top award
The headteacher at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden has been given a prestigious award.
By sarah fitton
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:44 am
Mungo Sheppard won the Outstanding Contribution title for a headteacher at last night's Educate North Awards.
The winner of the award is voted for by the public, and Mr Sheppard said he was proud to have won.
"It was wonderful to be nominated," he said. "It's very humbling.
"The accolade is for the whole school and everything that we do."
Mr Sheppard has been working at Ash Green Primary school for 25 years and has been headteacher there for 13 years.