Halifax head wins top award

Mungo Sheppard won the Outstanding Contribution title for a headteacher at last night's Educate North Awards.

The winner of the award is voted for by the public, and Mr Sheppard said he was proud to have won.

"It was wonderful to be nominated," he said. "It's very humbling.

Mungo Sheppard at the awards last night

"The accolade is for the whole school and everything that we do."