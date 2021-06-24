Halifax MP's praise for graduates following difficult year for young learners

The Evening School, which ran from January to April via Zoom, was designed with help from teachers, to bridge the gap for students in years 11,12 and 13 who were at a critical stage in their education, but had been unable to secure work experience or careers advice due to the pandemic.

The Evening School had seven sessions where professionals from fields including law, journalism, the environment, policing and public health were able to share their experience with young people and provide advice about their options.

Each session offered the chance to hear from and put questions to some impressive panellists, with a good mix of local and national speakers.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch with students at Trinity Academy,

Halifax MP Holly Lynch MP said; “After such a difficult year for young learners, I was really pleased to see so many students getting involved, attending the sessions and asking lots of questions.

"Those who completed the scheme should be incredibly proud of their achievements. The feedback we received from panellists and students alike was really positive and I am looking forward to running the scheme again next year."